Human remains found at a Redlands nudist resort last week were confirmed to be those of a missing couple, authorities said Thursday.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner identified the remains as belonging to Daniel Menard and his wife Stephanie Menard, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Last Friday, human remains were found at the Olive Dell ranch under the house of 62-year-old Michael Royce Sparks, who lived next door to the Menards. Sparks had been arrested a day prior to the discovery of the remains on suspicion of murder.

The remains had been found by a fire department confined space search-and-rescue team in bags in a concrete basement under Sparks' house following the SWAT operation. A tip from someone at the ranch led authorities to the residence, which was destroyed by an armored SWAT vehicle during the standoff with the armed suspect.

Sparks was found underneath the home and armed with a rifle, which misfired in a suicide attempt, said Redlands Police Chief Rachel Tolber. Sparks' arrest came after several attempts to contact Sparks inside his home. When there was no response, law enforcement officers used an armored SWAT vehicle to tear down the house.

The couple's dog, Cuddles, also was missing.

The Olive Dell website describes the ranch as a residential RV park and family friendly nudist resort.

This is a developing story.