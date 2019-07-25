White Woman Who Called Black Women N-Word Said She's Not Sorry, Would Do It Again - NBC 7 San Diego
White Woman Who Called Black Women N-Word Said She's Not Sorry, Would Do It Again

Nancy Goodman was caught on video directing the N-word at the women during a confrontation at a Bonefish Grill in North Hills, North Carolina

By Doha Madani

Published 9 minutes ago

    A Google Street View screenshot shows the exterior of Bonefish Grill in North Hills, North Carolina.

    A white woman who berated two black women at a North Carolina restaurant with a racial slur said she is not sorry and that she would say it again, NBC News reported

    Nancy Goodman was caught on video directing the N-word at the women during a confrontation at a Bonefish Grill in North Hills, North Carolina, after Goodman accused them of being too loud. Goodman told NBC-affiliate WRAL Wednesday that she should have handled the situation differently, but that she wasn't sorry.

    "I’m not going to say I’m sorry to them because they kept pushing at it," Goodman said. "I would say it again to them. They are the rudest individuals I have ever seen." 

    The two women, Chanda Stewart and Lakesha Shaw, said they were enjoying their dinner when Goodman called them rude and complained that they were being too loud. Stewart posted a video of the confrontation on Facebook, where Goodman notices that she was being recorded and smiles widely before approaching the table to tell them they were loud.

