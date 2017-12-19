Nationwide political protests, global movements for social change and the rise of a businessman-turned-president defined much of 2017.



Donald Trump's unorthodox first year as the country's leader sparked multiple flashpoints inside and outside the White House. Countries and kingdoms overseas confronted changes to foreign policy with the United States that were sometimes broadcast by tweet.



Europe and the U.S. coped with violence carried out by lone attackers, and the threat of a nuclear North Korea continued to worry Southeast Asia and beyond. And as the Middle East reacted to Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as a capital of Israel, a refugee crisis boiled on the road between Myanmar and Bangladesh with the exodus of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim population.



See the photos.