New School Year Starts in Parkland, 6 Months After Shooting

A day after the six-month anniversary of the Parkland school shooting, students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High are heading back to class - and to new security measures.

A day after the six-month anniversary of the Parkland school shooting, students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are heading back to class — and to heightened security measures, including controlled access card readers and new camera systems.

Since the Feb. 14 shooting, students and staff at Stoneman Douglas have been moving forward and working hard to stop more incidents of gun violence from happening again.

Security measures across all Broward County schools have been enhanced in the wake of the Parkland shooting. A new state law, for example, mandates that every school in Florida have at least one armed guard or school resource officer on every campus. To comply with that law, the Broward Sheriff’s Office is training former cops and military vets to patrol school grounds.

Security and safety enhancements also include 10,000 upgraded real-time surveillance cameras, a $5 million expansion of mental health services and ID badges for students, staff and visitors.

Six months after the mass shooting, Parkland has a new police captain and Stoneman Douglas has introduced a new, upgraded security system.

"Everybody just wants to get back to the way things were or as close to that," said police Capt. Chris Mulligan. "And our job is to get out to the community and just try and reassure them as much as possible that what we are working for as well."