Sandy Hook Families Sue Infowars' Alex Jones for Defamation - NBC 7 San Diego
SD-Earth-Week-Desktop
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Sandy Hook Families Sue Infowars' Alex Jones for Defamation

The conspiracy theorist has repeatedly claimed the Dec. 14, 2012 shooting that killed 20 children and six adults in Newtown, Connecticut, was a "hoax"

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The Voices of Sandy Hook

    NBC Connecticut chose not to air an episode of "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly" that included an interview with a man named Alex Jones, who has repeatedly called the Sandy Hook shootings a hoax. We offer a special report - The Voices of Sandy Hook.

    (Published Monday, June 19, 2017)

    The families of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting have filed lawsuits against right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for falsely claiming the 2012 massacre didn't happen.

    Neil Heslin, the father of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, and Leonard Pozner and Veronique De La Rosa, the parents of 6-year-old Noah Pozner, filed separate defamation lawsuits Monday in Texas, NBC News reported.

    Jones has repeatedly claimed the Dec. 14, 2012 shooting that killed 20 children and six adults in Newtown, Connecticut, was a "hoax" concocted by gun control activists to chip away at Second Amendment rights.

    The lawsuits allege Jones' insistence that the shooting was staged led others to make death threats against the victims' families. The parents are seeking at least $1 million in damages.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices