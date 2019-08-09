Looking Back: Images From Ferguson, Missouri in 2014

On Aug. 9, 2014, Michael Brown and a friend were walking in the middle of Canfield Drive, a two-lane street in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, Missouri, when a police officer drove by and told them to use the sidewalk.



After words were exchanged, the white officer confronted the 18-year-old Brown, who was black. The situation escalated, with the officer and Brown scuffling. The officer shot and killed Brown, who was unarmed.



The next night, as thousands attended a candlelight vigil, people protesting Brown's death smashed car windows and carried away armloads of food, alcohol and other looted items from stores. Other businesses were damaged or destroyed. It was the first of several nights of unrest.



Five years after the death of Brown, we look back at the protests and riots that sparked a national debate about race relations and police brutality.



