Video taken by shocked Parisians and onlookers shows the spire of the Notre Dame Cathedral collapsing in the heart of Paris as flames engulfed the French landmark. (Published Monday, April 15, 2019)

Notre Dame is one of the most iconic monuments in Paris, if not the world, and countless tourists and photographers have snapped photographs of the Gothic cathedral in the heart of France's capital.

The devastating fire that erupted Monday claimed Notre Dame's spire and parts of its roof, though it spared the huge bell towers that face out onto the place du Parvis-Notre-Dame, the point from which all French roads are measured.

Below, compare pictures of the landmark at its pomp with ones showing it during and after the blaze.

Photos: Inside Notre Dame After Devastating Fire