Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral Sends Smoke Billowing in Paris

A raging fire was seen at the famed Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday, sending smoke billowing over the French capital, according to video posted online from the scene.

Paris Prefecture police confirmed the fire and asked the public to avoid the area.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo called the fire "terrible" in a tweet, adding that firefighters were trying to control the flames.

Video showed the spire and part of the roof, all encased by scafolding, on fire.

The centuries-old cathedral in the heart of Paris is a religious and architectural icon.

The church announced in 2017 that it was raising funds to restore parts of the church, including the 100-meter spire, the framework for the stained-glass windows and the 12 apostles and other statues on the building.

