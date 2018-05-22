Bus Driver in Deadly NJ Crash Had Long History of License Suspensions, Moving Violations - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Bus Driver in Deadly NJ Crash Had Long History of License Suspensions, Moving Violations

His most recent license suspension was in Dec. 2017 and lasted through early this year, the state said

By Brian Thompson and Jen Maxfield

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    School Bus Made U-Turn in Deadly Crash

    Multiple sources tell NBC 4 New York that video from a Department of Transportation camera shows the school bus filled with fifth-graders in Thursday's deadly wreck in New Jersey making a sudden U-turn in a median. Chris Glorioso reports.

    (Published Friday, May 18, 2018)

    The school bus driver from the deadly May 17 highway crash in New Jersey had a lengthy history of license suspensions and moving violations, a spokeswoman for the Motor Vehicle Commission told News 4.

    Investigators are still probing the cause of the crash, which killed a 10-year-old student and a teacher after the full-size school bus collided with a dump truck on Route 80 near exit 25 in Mount Olive Township. Video from a Department of Transportation camera shows the school bus filled with fifth-graders making a sudden U-turn in a median, sources have told News 4.

    The bus, which was carrying 38 students and seven adults from East Brook Middle School in Paramus, was heading to a class field trip to Waterloo Village, a historic site in Stanhope.

    The driver, who first got his license in 1975, had a total of 14 license suspensions, eight speeding tickets, a careless driving ticket and a ticket for an improper turn in 2010, the MVC spokeswoman said Tuesday. 

    Horrible NJ School Bus Accident Leaves 2 Dead, Many Injured

    [NATL-NY] In Photos: Fatal School Bus Accident in Northern New Jersey Leaves Many Injured
    Manuel Absalon

    The most recent suspension was from Dec. 20 of last year to Jan. 3 of this year for unpaid parking tickets. It was not clear if Paramus officials knew of that suspension; the district was not immediately available for comment. 

    The driver had a commercial driver's license issued in 2012 and got the school bus endorsement on his commercial driver's license in 2013, the MVC said. 

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices