Man With Weapon Reported at USA Today's Va. HQ; No Injuries Reported

Police are responding to reports of a man with a weapon at Gannett's national headquarters in McLean, Virginia.

Hundreds of employees of the USA Today newspaper publisher and people who work for other companies in the building filed outside after Fairfax County police received an emergency call at about noon.

Police said in an update that they had not found any "evidence of any acts of violence or injuries."

A federal law enforcement official told USA Today that authorities received a mistaken report of a person with a weapon.

County police did not immediately release additional information but are expected to address the media Wednesday afternoon.

A flag flies at half staff at a McLean, Virginia, office complex where workers were evacuated after police received reports of a man with a weapon on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Days earlier, two mass shootings — one in El Paso, Texas, and the other in Dayton, Ohio — left more than 30 people dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Gannett building is located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive, near the Capital Beltway and the shopping malls, office buildings and homes of Tysons Corner.

Chopper4 footage showed police and ambulances on the scene. An American flag outside the building hung at half-staff after the shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

Police advised people to avoid the area. For people affected by the incident, a reunification center was set up at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner hotel, at 7920 Jones Branch Drive.

