A fire broke out at Trump Tower on Saturday evening, authorities said. (Published 34 minutes ago)

A nan was critically injured after a fire erupted at Trump Tower in Midtown on Saturday evening, a senior FDNY official said.

Four firefighters have non-life-threatening injuries in addition to the man, a civilian who is in critical condition, the FDNY said.

The fire broke out in multiple units on the 50th floor of the tower just after 5:30 p.m., according to FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro at a press conference.

Nigro said “the apartment was virtually, entirely on fire” when firefighters arrived.

"They were knocking down the fire, they found one occupant," Nigro said. "He is in critical condition. He has been removed to St. Luke's Hospital."

Nigro said the cause of the fire is not yet known.

A circle of fire trucks surrounded the Fifth Avenue building shortly after the blaze started.

Videos on social media show thick, black smoke and flames rising from the building as people watch below.

President Donald Trump has an office and a home in the building, but he was not in New York on Saturday.

The president responded on Twitter, saying: "Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!"

Melania Trump and the couple's son, Barron Trump, were both in Washington, D.C., according to the first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham.

Trump's son, Eric Trump, also took to Twitter to thank firefighters and police for their quick response.

"Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower. The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere!"



NBC News has reached out to the Secret Service for comment.



