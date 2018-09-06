Actor Burt Reynolds Dies at 82

Burt Reynolds speaks during a Q&A session at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Last Movie Star" at the Egyptian Theatre on March 22, 2018, in Hollywood, California.

Actor Burt Reynolds died Thursday at the age of 82, his agent confirmed to NBC News.

Reynolds died Thursday morning at Jupiter Medical in Florida, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported his death.

Reynolds died of cardiac arrest, his agent Todd Eisner told NBC News.

"No comment, just heartbreaking," Eisner said.

Reynolds, who played football with Florida State University, got his start in Hollywood with television roles in the 1950s.

He went on to become a star in films in 1970s, known for his roles in films such as "Deliverance," "The Longest Yard," and "Smokey and The Bandit."

Reynolds was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in 1997's "Boogie Nights."

He won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Wood Newton in "Evening Shade."

Off-screen, Reynolds was known for his relationships with entertainer Dinah Shore and actress and co-star Sally Field. He and actress Loni Anderson tied the knot in 1988 in a marriage that lasted six years.

He is survived by his son, Quinton.