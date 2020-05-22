car chase

Wrong-Way Pursuit Driver Slams Into Car on Freeway in LA

Officers are pursuing a pickup truck driver who slammed into a car when speeding the wrong way on a freeway in the South Los Angeles area.

The pickup was in the Pomona area before exiting from the freeway and onto streets in the South Los Angeles area.

The driver, the lone occupant in the Chevy, was traveling at high speeds through business districts and residential areas, at times on the wrong side of the street. 

The driver went through a supermarket parking lot with a patrol SUV following it, then drove through oncoming traffic, then drove onto a sidewalk and hit a spike strip and returned to the 110 Freeway.

The pickup was speeding the wrong way when it crashed head-on into a car. Details about injuries were not immediately available.

The chase began after a report of a stolen vehicle.

