Wrong-Way Crash on SR-78 Kills Woman, DUI Suspected

A 24-year-old woman died after being struck by a wrong-way truck driver on state Route 78 in Vista. The truck driver was suspected of being under the influence, authorities said Monday.

The deadly crash occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, when a 2009 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck traveling east on the westbound side of SR-78 collided head-on with a Toyota Matrix hatchback near Sycamore Avenue in Vista, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck left both motorists severely injured, the CHP reported. Medics took them to a hospital, where the Vista woman who had been driving the Matrix was pronounced dead. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

Investigators suspect the other driver, a 36-year-old Carlsbad man, was intoxicated at the time of the crash. His identity was not immediately available.