Two dead in wrong-way crash in South Bay; SB I-5 closed at L Street

Two drivers were killed early Wednesday in a wrong-way crash on southbound Interstate 5 in Chula Vista, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported around 3:20 a.m. after CHP said multiple people called to report a wrong-way driver on southbound I-5 near Camino de la Plaza driving at high speeds. In a red Honda Civic, the wrong-way driver crashed into a dark sports car near Palomar Street. The sports car then burst into flames. CHP said both drivers died at the scene.

CHP confirmed a woman was driving the red car but it is unknown who was driving in the other car, due to the fire.

A sig-alert was issued for southbound I-5 around 4 a.m. Drivers are being diverted off at L Street as CHP waits for the medical examiner. The freeway will remain closed until at least 7 a.m., CHP said.

SB I-5 at L St. all lanes closed due to a traffic collision. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) April 10, 2024

The investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the drivers has not been released. It is unknown what caused the driver to drive the wrong way.

No other information was available.

