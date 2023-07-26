One killed, another injured in 2-vehicle crash near San Ysidro Port of Entry

One person was killed and another was injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle collision on southbound Interstate 805 near East San Ysidro Boulevard near the San Ysidro Port of Entry, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The crash was reported at 11:55 a.m. and involved a blue mini-van and white Audi, SDFD spokesman Jose Ysea said.

First responders extricated both victims, with the survivor taken to UC San Diego Medical Center in the Hillcrest neighborhood, Ysea said.

It was unclear if both victims were in the same vehicle or separate ones. First responders from Chula Vista and National City also assisted the SDFD. Further details were unavailable.