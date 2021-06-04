2 SDPD Officers Killed in Wrong-Way Collision in San Ysidro

Two San Diego police officers were among the three people killed Friday morning in a head-on collision after a car drove on the wrong side of Interstate 5, according to a spokesman for the city of San Diego.

The fatal crash was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. after the driver of a Honda Civic began traveling north on the southbound lanes of I-5, said a CHP spokesman.

The Honda burst into flames after the crash, CHP spokesman Salvador Castro said at a news conference held at the crash on Friday afternoon. Despite rescue efforts, all of the victims died at the scene.

“After everything settled, our officers located three bodies," Castro said. "Two in a white Ford sedan and one in the Honda Civic.”

Authorities have not yet identified the victims. Castro said the San Diego County medical examiner would be releasing the names at a future time.

Breaking: Traffic on SB Interstate 5 backed up at SR 905 due to triple fatal accident. Definitely avoid the area. #nbc7 pic.twitter.com/J0yzdsnl93 — Artie Ojeda (@ArtieNBCSD) June 4, 2021

City spokesman Jose Ysea was unable to say if the officers were on- or off-duty at the time of the crash.

Castro said that investigators were working to determine where the wrong-way driver entered the freeway. it's not known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, Castro said.

All traffic in the area is being diverted onto state Route 905. Southbound I-5 near SR-905 is closed until further notice while the crash is being investigated.

Friday's incident marks the third collision in San Diego County this week. On Thursday, one person was killed and three others were hurt following a collision in Alpine and on Tuesday, a 52-year-old woman was killed in a Carmel Valley collision after a wrong-way driver entered I-5.