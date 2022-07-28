Woof Woof! New Dog Park Now Open in Carlsbad

Carlsbad dog owners rejoice! The City of Carlsbad just opened a new dog park at Poinsettia Community Park.

The building of the dog park was a collaboration between the city and the Carlsbad community, who had requested an off-leash dog park as part of the planning process for Poinsettia Community Park.

This is what the dog park features:

Poinsettia Dog Park features a natural grass surface

It is 27,700 square feet. It has a 20,000-square-feet fenced area for large dogs and a 7,700-square-feet fenced area for small dogs. It also features two sets of double-entry gates

Each section offers agility equipment, drinking fountains, bag dispensers, and picnic tables both inside and outside the dog park

A new restroom building is situated at the northwest corner of the parking lot

BARKING NEWS! #Carlsbad’s newest dog park is now open at Poinsettia Community Park. Watch this video for a behind the scenes tour courtesy of our furry guides, Pearl and Mrs. Puff 👀 🐕 https://t.co/z7LdG0XvZ6 #ParksandRecreationMonth #CarlsbadStories @CPRS_CA @NRPA pic.twitter.com/9u3gjlH3YS — City of Carlsbad (@carlsbadcagov) July 27, 2022

The dog park is open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset.

Poinsettia Community Park is also home to 10 lighted tennis courts, six lighted pickleball courts, three lighted baseball/softball fields, a lighted full-sized multi-purpose field, a lighted arena multi-purpose field, two lighted basketball courts, multiple picnic areas and a large playground with areas for two age groups.

For more details, visit the City of Carlsbad website.