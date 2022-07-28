Woof Woof! New Dog Park Now Open in Carlsbad

Carlsbad dog owners rejoice! The City of Carlsbad just opened a new dog park at Poinsettia Community Park.
The building of the dog park was a collaboration between the city and the Carlsbad community, who had requested an off-leash dog park as part of the planning process for Poinsettia Community Park.
This is what the dog park features:
- Poinsettia Dog Park features a natural grass surface
- It is 27,700 square feet. It has a 20,000-square-feet fenced area for large dogs and a 7,700-square-feet fenced area for small dogs. It also features two sets of double-entry gates
- Each section offers agility equipment, drinking fountains, bag dispensers, and picnic tables both inside and outside the dog park
- A new restroom building is situated at the northwest corner of the parking lot
The dog park is open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset.
Poinsettia Community Park is also home to 10 lighted tennis courts, six lighted pickleball courts, three lighted baseball/softball fields, a lighted full-sized multi-purpose field, a lighted arena multi-purpose field, two lighted basketball courts, multiple picnic areas and a large playground with areas for two age groups.
For more details, visit the City of Carlsbad website.