Woman's Body Found in Flipped and Submerged Vehicle in South Bay Creek

A woman was found dead in a flipped-over vehicle that was submerged in a rain-engorged creek in the South Bay Wednesday.

A city landscaper first noticed a smashed-through fence along Telegraph Canyon Road near Paseo Ladera before spotting the SUV in a drainage ditch just north of the roadway at about 10 a.m. The landscaper then called police for help, the Chula Vista Police Department said.

Officers were able to open the doors to the vehicle but due to water flow, they called in a San Diego Lifeguard River Rescue Team to assist, CVPD said. It took about two hours from the initial call for the vehicle to be pulled out of the water. That's when officers were able to locate a body inside the car.

The woman has not yet been identified.

Investigators have few other clues as to what caused the crash, including what time the incident occurred. CVPD said there were no witnesses and no indication that other vehicles were involved. They do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor and continue to investigate the cause.

CVPD asks anyone with information to contact CVPD at (619) 476-5320 or Crimestoppers at (888) 580-8477 or online.

Widespread showers swept the county through most of the day Tuesday and the National Weather Service issued a flood watch Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning in the San Diego County coastal areas, valleys and mountains.