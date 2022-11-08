Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds in Store for San Diego County: Forecast

Pack your parka and grab your umbrella before you head out the door because a storm will bring heavy bands of rain and gusty conditions to San Diego County on Tuesday.

A wind advisory is in effect for much of the county through 10 p.m. Tuesday as areas from the coast to the deserts face gusty conditions.

“(It’s a) very gusty south wind that will then become southwest as we head into tomorrow,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. “Mountains can see gusts near 55 (MPH) or higher, deserts can see gusts near 35 (MPH).”

The weather pattern will stay dry for the weekend with cool temperatures. So far it looks like we may have another rain chance early next week.

As the day progresses, so will the chance for heavy showers. The middle of the day marks the best chance for measurable rain, according to Parveen’s forecast.

“We may see a break in the afternoon and then more rain returns this evening,” Parveen said. “Some of that could be pretty heavy -- still with that gusty south wind -- and it’s that heavy rain that could be causing some localized flooding.”

Ahead of the anticipated showers, free sandbags have been made available to residents who live in flood-prone areas. While the majority of the county can expect wet weather, high elevations in our mountains are facing the possibility of a wintry mix.

Showers will continue Wednesday morning but those wet conditions are expected to dry out around the afternoon.