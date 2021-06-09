Campo

Woman Killed, Man Seriously Hurt When Car Rolls Over in Campo

Authorities said the driver is expected to be arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and manslaughter

By City News Service

A 26-year-old woman was killed and a 35-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a solo-vehicle rollover crash early Wednesday morning in Campo, authorities said.

The crash happened about 3:35 a.m. on Buckman Springs Road, north of Lake Morena Drive, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

A 35-year-old Campo man was driving a 2004 Toyota Scion XA northbound on Buckman Springs Road when he allowed the car to veer onto the east shoulder and strike a mailbox, Garrow said.

The driver then steered the other way, struck a tree on the west shoulder and the car overturned, the officer said. The driver and a 26-year-old woman in the front passenger seat were both ejected from the car.

The woman, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene, Garrow said. The man was airlifted to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego for treatment of major injuries.

Once medically cleared, the driver was expected to be arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and manslaughter, Garrow said. The driver's name was not immediately available

