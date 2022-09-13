Woman Dies of Apparent Gunshot Wounds in Pacific Beach: SDPD

An investigation is underway in Pacific Beach after a woman was found with apparent gunshot wounds early Tuesday.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said it received calls around 12:30 a.m. of a person injured near the sand at the end of Mission Boulevard and Reed Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found bystanders trying to help a woman who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Authorities transported the woman to an area hospital, where she later died. Officials have not identified the deceased but did describe her as being in her 50s.

A description of possible suspects was not immediately available and no arrests have been made in connection with the death.

SDPD urges anyone with information on the case to relay those details to investigators.

"A woman lost her life tonight and we’re very early (in the investigation)and we don’t really understand exactly what happened or why," SDPD Lt. Judd Campbell said. "If anyone has any information, even if it seems small, that could potentially help us understand what happened, please come forward to the San Diego Police Department so we can figure out what happened."

The investigation is ongoing.