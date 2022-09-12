Family Desperate for Answers After Father, Stepson Gunned Down in Chula Vista

A grief-stricken family is hoping their community can help bring them justice after two of their loved ones were shot dead near a South Bay park last month.

A tearful Deborah Schlemmer is struggling to understand the unsolved double homicide that took the lives of her oldest son, David Bruley, and her step-grandson, Joseph Arias.

“I'm a mess. I've been trying my hardest," Schlemmer said. “[Bruley has] a lot of tattoos, but don't let them fool you because he's got a kind heart. He's kind of burly, but very soft inside."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Bruley's soft side is seen in pictures with his stepson at family get-togethers.

But now those pictures and memories are all that's left after the crash on Brandywine Avenue in Chula Vista, around 7:45 p.m on August 30.

Inside the pick-up truck, police found Bruley, 42, and Arias, 22, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say they were shot at Valle Lindo Park, less than a half mile away from where they crashed.

Worried the gunman's still on the loose, Arias' mother agreed to do an interview with her face concealed.

“You can call on David any time of day and he'll be there for you. That's why my son called on him that day because he was looking to his stepdad for guidance," she said.

“He's always the mediator when something goes on. He's like, 'Hey, let's not dispute about that. He's always been a real soft-hearted, kind guy," Schlemmer added.

The family says they're not able to talk about what kind of guidance Arias needed that night at the park. Chula Vista PD investigators aren't releasing many details either, but they say they need help with clues in the case-- to find whoever's responsible for taking the lives of two men who were both construction workers and fathers.

“They took two good men that were there for each other and anyone. They took people's lives and our whole lives are upside down,” Arias' mother said.

Police say they don’t have any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information your asked to call CrAnyone with information about the shooting is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.