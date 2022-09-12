Deputies, Private Investigator Probe Alleged Misconduct Involving Vista High School Football Players

On Monday night, the principal of Vista High School will address parents about allegations involving some of the school's athletes.

Asked for a comment, Vista Unified School District superintendent Matt Doyle would not address specifics about the nature of the alleged misconduct, only saying they could include physical and verbal threats that were made in the high school locker room.

"We started the investigation immediately upon hearing about it about a week and a half ago," Doyle told NBC 7 on Monday. "We have had internal investigations and the outside investigator begins today."

Doyle wouldn’t say who was involved or the number of students.

The Vista Sheriff's Department said they are also investigating:

"On Sept. 2, the Vista Sheriff's Station was advised by school officials at Vista High School of an incident involving possible misconduct by student-athletes," the department said via email. "Since then, the juvenile detective assigned to the Vista Sheriff's Station has been working with school officials to determine what actually happened. The investigation is ongoing. At this time, we do not have any reason to believe there is any danger to students at Vista High School."

Visa HS principal David Jaffe sent a letter to parents informing them of the situation and outlined an immediate safety action plan for students. Some of the plans include counseling services and increased daily supervision of the locker room by coaches, with administrative oversight.

The superintendent told NBC7 that the concerns were serious and school officials were taking significant action to address them.

"I want to assure our community, all of our students and families that student safety is our priority, and in this situation, we will not be deterred from taking the appropriate actions based on the facts," Doyle said.

A parent meeting for the families of football players is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the school library, during which more details will be provided and questions about the allegations are expected to be answered. Both Doyle and Jaffe are expected to attend.