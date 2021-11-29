OCEANSIDE

Woman Convicted in Deadly Oceanside Hit-and-Run Sentenced

By City News Service

Oceanside police respond to a hit-and-run on Friday, July 16, 2021 in which a bicyclist was killed.
Sideo.TV

A woman who fatally struck a bicyclist in Oceanside then fled the scene was sentenced Monday to two years in state prison.

Bailey Tennery, 24, pleaded guilty last month to a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter count and a felony count of hit-and-run causing death for fatally striking 27-year-old Carlsbad resident Jackson Williams.

A driver who caused a deadly crash on I-15 and then fled the scene has been arrested.

Williams was struck July 15 while riding on Oceanside Boulevard near Interstate 5. Dispatchers received multiple calls about 11:30 p.m. about a bicyclist lying in the eastbound lane of the street, said Oceanside Police Department Sgt. David Paul.

Williams sustained major head trauma and died at the scene, according to the sergeant.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored vehicle fleeing eastbound on Oceanside Boulevard under the Interstate 5 overpass, Paul said.

Tennery was arrested just over a week later at her Oceanside home, and officers seized her 2014 black Nissan Versa Note, according to Paul.

