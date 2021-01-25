Winter Weather Batters County as Restaurants Prep for Return of Outdoor Dining

They missed out on big celebrations and festive holiday meals during the last few weeks. However, restaurant owners across San Diego County rejoiced with the news they could serve customers on-site, albeit outdoors.

“We’re very hopeful,” said Kevin Templeton, a partner at The Smoking Gun and Spill the Beans in the Gaslamp Quarter.

“2020 I think for everybody was a rough year,” Templeton said while standing on the outdoor patio they constructed for outdoor diners. “It’s been a wild ride.”

That wild ride has been a roller coaster of ups and downs. The State of California limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery at the beginning of December. Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom and the County of San Diego announced restaurants could reopen for outdoor dining. The announcement was made on a stormy day for San Diego weather.

“It’s that yo-yo. Some have hope, a glimmer of hope of something going on and then it starts pouring rain,” laughed Templeton, who has competed and won on national TV shows like Chopped and Beat Bobby Flay.

Even without the rain and wind, San Diegans my balk at eating outdoors in colder, winter temperatures.

“It’s frustrating to an extent,” said Jullianna Kadel. “In the past obviously, we’ve been able to have the option to sit inside, get to be able to enjoy the winter feeling from inside.”

“Very frustrating. Very sad,” Templeton said just as a gust of wind blew the barricade of his outdoor patio a few feet.

“It is San Diego,” said a hopeful Templeton. “So, it will be sunny hopefully in about an hour or two.”