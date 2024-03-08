Wildflowers are blooming in San Diego County's Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

The wildflower blooms are right on time for the desert, says Jaime Purinton, Communications Manager with the Anza-Borrego Foundation.

"We’ve had a higher-than-average wet season, and so we’re expecting a pretty beautiful bloom. Right now in Henderson Canyon especially as you can see in the background, it’s already almost full bloom. It’s just absolutely stunning," Purinton said.

Higher than average rainfall has fallen over San Diego this season, pushing the city to surpass its annual rainfall average since the water year began on Oct. 1.

The key to these flowers sticking around through the next few weeks will be the mild temperatures. That could keep the wildflowers around through the beginning of April. On the flip side, temperatures above 85 degrees can dry up the flowers fairly quickly, according to Purinton. In the meantime, the rainy winter has paid off.

”Having more water generally equals having more flowers," Purinton said. "There are other factors involved including daytime average temperatures and nighttime average temperatures and wind. Generally the more rain we receive, the more flowers we’ve had.

If you remember back to 2017 and 2019 when wildflowers blanketed the Anza-Borrego Desert, Purinton says this year could match those years.

She says sand verbena, evening dune primrose, desert sunflowers, and desert lilies are just a few of the flowers to look out for on your trip to Anza-Borrego Desert! And while these flowers are stunning to look at, smelling them can be just as nice.

”Right when you get out of the car, it’s just so intoxicating and just hits you right in the face," Purinton said.

Another desert sunflower bouquet from yesterday morning along Henderson Canyon rd (Photo: Sicco Rood). pic.twitter.com/pXQr8hozWc — Anza-Borrego DRC (@AnzaBResearch) March 6, 2024

The blooms have begun in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

Wildflowers started popping up in Henderson Canyon around Feb. 26, according to the Anza-Borrego Foundation.

By March 4, blooms had arrived in the center of Borrego Springs along Henderson Canyon Road, the lower sand dune portions of Coyote Canyon and in the southern portion of the state park along Henderson Canyon Road.

Early bloomers like primrose, phacelia, and wooly sunflower have begun emerging from the desert floor.

This may be the year of the desert lily, the Anza Borrego Foundation says. The beautiful white flowers have begun creeping over the desert floor throughout the park and including right off the Borrego Salton Seaway near Palo Verde Wash and Henderson Canyon.

Henderson Canyon flower field under dark overcast skies Wednesday late afternoon (Photo: Sicco Rood). pic.twitter.com/g7UOiHE2o1 — Anza-Borrego DRC (@AnzaBResearch) March 8, 2024

With winter rain, come spring blooms and allergy season. NBC 7's Brooke Martell has the story.

Wildflower map

What is a 'super bloom' anyway?

Jim Dice is the Reserve Manager at the University of California, Irvine's Steele/Burnand Anza-Borrego Desert Research Center in Borrego Springs.

Dice prefers not to use the term "super bloom." Why is that?

It's a term that originated with the media and the chamber of commerce, Dice said. It's not something that is either quantifiable or even defined.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation prefers to call these events "rare and unpredictable wildflower blooms."

These types of blooms happen when high amounts of rain are combined with yearslong drought, which has already taken away much of the natural landscape's weeds and grasses, leaving more nutrients for wildflowers to grow.

What flowers to look for

Spot these blossoms while you're out:

Sand verbena

Evening primrose

Desert sunflower

Bigelow's monkeyflower (which can increase their size by three times during wet years)

Blazing star (bloomed in January, which is unheard of)

Bristly gilia

Chinchweed

Where to find the desert blooms

Along Henderson Canyon Road between Borrego Valley Road and Highway S-22

Lower sandy dunes portions of Coyote Canyon

Southern portion of the state park along Highway S-2, southeast of Agua Caliente County Park

Southern end of the park in June Wash moving northeast toward Fish Creek and Arroyo Tapiado

Borrego Salton Seaway near Palo Verde Wash and Henderson Canyon

If moving south along Highway S-2, four-wheel drive vehicles are recommended on any unpaved park road

Check here for updates on bloom locations and printable flower maps

The desert wildflowers even have their own hotline! Call the Wildflower Hotline at 760-767-4684 to check for daily updates on where and when to find the florals.

Don't forget to make the Visitor Center at the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park your first stop as park personnel can give you the day's updates on the blooms.

How to be a respectful steward of the desert

Do not pick the flowers : Picking flowers on National Forests, Parks or Monuments is illegal without a permit. Flowers exist so the plant can reproduce. Removing flowers from annuals (plants that bloom only once a year) means the plant's seeds will not be planted, and will not grow during the next wildflower season.

: Picking flowers on National Forests, Parks or Monuments is illegal without a permit. Flowers exist so the plant can reproduce. Removing flowers from annuals (plants that bloom only once a year) means the plant's seeds will not be planted, and will not grow during the next wildflower season. Stay on the trails : Stepping on wildflowers and vegetation can kill them and going off trails can contribute to soil erosion. Habitat alteration can decrease the number of flowers.

: Stepping on wildflowers and vegetation can kill them and going off trails can contribute to soil erosion. Habitat alteration can decrease the number of flowers. Park respectfully : Pull off the roads when viewing wildflowers or taking photos. Always leave roads clear for traffic.

: Pull off the roads when viewing wildflowers or taking photos. Always leave roads clear for traffic. Make yourself known: Offer a friendly "hello" or an amiable head nod to hikers you encounter. This helps to create a friendly atmosphere on the trails, the National Park Service says. If approaching from behind, let other hikers know in a calm tone that you want to pass.

What to know before you go

Bring a lot of food and water: There aren't many restaurants, gas stations or stores near the desert blooms. Hydrate before your trip and stay hydrated throughout.

There aren't many restaurants, gas stations or stores near the desert blooms. Hydrate before your trip and stay hydrated throughout. Research and plan your trip: You'll want to see the best flowers in the best places. Check Anza-Borrego's Facebook page for updates on where flowers are blooming.

You'll want to see the best flowers in the best places. Check Anza-Borrego's Facebook page for updates on where flowers are blooming. Print or download a map: Cell service is not dependable in the desert. When in Anza-Borrego, go analog.

Cell service is not dependable in the desert. When in Anza-Borrego, go analog. Watch the weather: Conditions can change quickly in the desert. Wear a hat and lather on plenty of sunscreen.

If you can't make it to the desert, find blooms here