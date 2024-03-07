rainfall totals

Rainfall totals: San Diego surpasses annual rainfall average

The storm brought at least half and inch to most areas, according to 24-hour rainfall totals from the National Weather Service reported at 8:31 a.m. on Thursday

By NBC 7 Staff

rain on window generic
Getty Images

San Diego has surpassed its annual rainfall average since the water year began on Oct. 1, according to the National Weather Service.

NOAA

The storm brought at least half and inch to most areas, according to 24-hour rainfall totals from the National Weather Service reported at 8:31 a.m. on Thursday.

Lake Cuyamaca saw the most rainfall with 1.30 inches, Fashion Valley saw 0.64 inches and the San Diego International Airport saw 0.47 inches.

Get your rainfall totals for your neck of the woods below:

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, less than 1% of California-Nevada remains in drought, compared to 100% a year ago. 

