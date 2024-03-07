Rainfall totals: San Diego surpasses annual rainfall average

San Diego has surpassed its annual rainfall average since the water year began on Oct. 1, according to the National Weather Service.

San Diego has seen an above-average rainy season. Since the water year began on Oct. 1, San Diego International Airport has received 10.31 inches of rain, which has now surpassed San Diego's annual average of 9.79 inches.

NOAA

The storm brought at least half and inch to most areas, according to 24-hour rainfall totals from the National Weather Service reported at 8:31 a.m. on Thursday.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Lake Cuyamaca saw the most rainfall with 1.30 inches, Fashion Valley saw 0.64 inches and the San Diego International Airport saw 0.47 inches.

Get your rainfall totals for your neck of the woods below:

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, less than 1% of California-Nevada remains in drought, compared to 100% a year ago.