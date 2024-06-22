Wildfire burns over 100 acres in Otay Mesa near US—Mexico border

Firefighters are battling a fast-growing 100-acre vegetation fire in Otay Mesa near the U.S.—Mexico border on Saturday afternoon.

Dubbed the Border 58 fire, the flames were burning near Otay Truck Trail in steep and rugged terrain with a critical rate of spread, according to Cal Fire.

Great plumes of smoke from the fire could be seen on ALERTCalifornia wildfire cameras burning near the George Bailey Detention Facility, according to Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette. However, the flames were burning east and away from the facility, Cornette told NBC 7.

Additional air and ground firefighting resources have been ordered to help fight the flames.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information arrives.