Wildfires

Wildfire burns over 100 acres in Otay Mesa near US—Mexico border

By Renee Schmiedeberg

Firefighters work to put out a vegetation fire near Otay Truck Trail in Otay Mesa that has burned 20 acres and has the potential for 100 acres, according to Cal Fire. (ALERTCalifornia)
ALERTCalifornia

Firefighters are battling a fast-growing 100-acre vegetation fire in Otay Mesa near the U.S.—Mexico border on Saturday afternoon.

Dubbed the Border 58 fire, the flames were burning near Otay Truck Trail in steep and rugged terrain with a critical rate of spread, according to Cal Fire.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Great plumes of smoke from the fire could be seen on ALERTCalifornia wildfire cameras burning near the George Bailey Detention Facility, according to Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette. However, the flames were burning east and away from the facility, Cornette told NBC 7.

Additional air and ground firefighting resources have been ordered to help fight the flames.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information arrives.

This article tagged under:

WildfiresOtay MesaUS-Mexico Border
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us