Volunteers help San Diego Air Force veteran make his house fire-safe

Lawrason Springwell’s El Cajon home was recently tagged by the fire department for not having defensible space.

Lawrason Springwell, 81, and his wife have lived at their El Cajon home for more than 30 years. At that time, maintaining an acre of land was manageable, but in recent years, it’s become a struggle for the couple.

Lawrason, an Air Force Veteran who served in the Panama Canal Zone and Dover, Delaware, during the Vietnam War, suffered a heart attack a couple of years ago, and his wife quit her job to become his full-time caretaker last year.

“The maintenance just became overwhelming, and we weren’t in a position where we could afford to pay people to come in and regularly do things,” Springwell said. In addition, he said they don’t have any nearby family who can lend them a hand.

As a result, their property became overgrown with weeds and dry brush, prompting a warning from the fire department.

“From first-hand experience, I know how important it is to keep your land clear as much as possible, but in our case, it just became, as I said, overwhelming,” Springwell said.

He reached out to multiple organizations, and eventually, The Home Depot Foundation and 365 Connect stepped in to help. On Wednesday, dozens of volunteers showed up at Springwell’s home and spent hours trimming trees and clearing out all the dead vegetation.

“It’s part of Home Depot’s core values to give back to the community,” said Team Depot leader Darren McClane. “He’s a local veteran, and they just needed support.”

Springwell said he’s grateful to the volunteers.

“Without their help, it would’ve been much more difficult in our present situation,” he said.

Unfortunately, McClane said, Team Depot wasn’t licensed to do all of the things the Springwells’ home needs, like repairing their leaky roof and rickety balcony. But he’s hoping their efforts will inspire others to reach out to the couple.