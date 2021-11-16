Who's Getting Boosters? San Diegans Are Taking Advantage of Wide Availability

California’s Governor made it clear. “Anyone who wants a booster, can get a booster shot.”

Governor Gavin Newsom was in the Central Valley Tuesday to highlight the state’s expansion of booster shot eligibility.

“If you've been vaccinated, and it's been six months, now you can get a booster shot, 18 and over," Newsom said.

The declaration came despite the CDC recommending only certain groups are eligible for booster shots. California is loosening those restrictions and making the boosters available to anyone 18 and older.

Cassie Swartwout is a 38-year-old mother of two. She has a 5-year-old who has only had one dose of the Pfizer vaccine approved for children 5 and older, and a 2-year -old who is still too young to be vaccinated.

“I got Pfizer for the first two doses and we know after several months it starts to wane for immunity, so I want to do everything I can to protect myself and my family and the community," Swartwout said, explaining her motive for getting the booster.

Keary Engle, 37, is the father of a 2-year-old and a scientist who says he follows the data closely.

“I know over time the level of protection can wane. I’m excited to get a booster and I feel like I can go out into the world again," he said.

At San Diego County’s vaccine site in Kearny Mesa Tuesday, there was a steady line of people wanting to get vaccinated, the majority of whom were there for booster shots.

Swetga Vangaru lost two family members to COVID-19, just 11 days apart.

“I don’t want to take the chance. I don’t want my kids to suffer," Vangaru said.

Andrew Ung, 22, said he was getting a booster to be safe.

"My doctor recommended it to me. It’s also the responsible thing to do. There are so many people who have died because of this illness," Ung said.

George Schicker heard about the eligibility expansion on the news and came to the site to get the booster.

“Just a little extra insurance to be safe and be smart," he said.