Where's the free Wi-Fi? In San Diego, all over the place, in 300 locations

There are more than 250 street sites around America's Finest City, all part of the new SD Access 4 All program, as well as libraries and rec centers

By City News Service

TLMD-wifi-wi-fi-internet-inalambrico-conexion-shutterstock_115292398
Shutterstock

The city of San Diego announced Sunday on that it is providing open Wi-Fi at more than 300 public locations throughout the city.

The new SD Access 4 All program locations include libraries, recreation centers and more than 250 street sites. It provides open public Wi-Fi through unsecured networks, which can be connected without a security feature, such as a password or login.

The city has a clickable zoom-able map with the locations. Here's a capture of what's where downtown.

City officials advised to always use caution when utilizing public Wi- Fi on unsecured networks to protect your personal information.

The city encouraged these tips while using unsecured public Wi-Fi:

  • Look for the "s" to identify secure websites (starting with "https://")
  • Use an alternative browser or incognito mode
  • Turn off automatic connectivity in unfamiliar places to avoid connecting with unfamiliar networks
  • Be cautious of using Bluetooth connectivity in public places due to security risks
  • Make social media accounts private

The city discouraged the following while using unsecured public Wi-Fi:

  • Do not trust unsecured websites (starting with http://; no "s") that ask for personal information
  • Do not access personal information, such as bank accounts or other sensitive data
  • Do not click on suspicious links or documents
  • Do not leave your laptop, tablet or smart phone unattended in a public place
  • Do not shop online, since online purchases require payment or retailer login information

A complete list and interactive map to find open public Wi-Fi in San Diego County can be found here.

San Diego has also partnered with Computers 2 Kids to refurbish computers from local businesses so they can be distributed to low-income families.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

