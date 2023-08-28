Where's the free Wi-Fi? In San Diego, all over the place, in 300 locations

The city of San Diego announced Sunday on that it is providing open Wi-Fi at more than 300 public locations throughout the city.

The new SD Access 4 All program locations include libraries, recreation centers and more than 250 street sites. It provides open public Wi-Fi through unsecured networks, which can be connected without a security feature, such as a password or login.

The city has a clickable zoom-able map with the locations. Here's a capture of what's where downtown.

City officials advised to always use caution when utilizing public Wi- Fi on unsecured networks to protect your personal information.

The city encouraged these tips while using unsecured public Wi-Fi:

Look for the " s " to identify secure websites (starting with "http s ://")

" to identify secure websites (starting with "http ://") Use an alternative browser or incognito mode

Turn off automatic connectivity in unfamiliar places to avoid connecting with unfamiliar networks

Be cautious of using Bluetooth connectivity in public places due to security risks

Make social media accounts private

The city discouraged the following while using unsecured public Wi-Fi:

Do not trust unsecured websites (starting with http://; no "s") that ask for personal information

Do not access personal information, such as bank accounts or other sensitive data

Do not click on suspicious links or documents

Do not leave your laptop, tablet or smart phone unattended in a public place

Do not shop online, since online purchases require payment or retailer login information

A complete list and interactive map to find open public Wi-Fi in San Diego County can be found here.

San Diego has also partnered with Computers 2 Kids to refurbish computers from local businesses so they can be distributed to low-income families.