Where's the free Wi-Fi? In San Diego, all over the place, in 300 locations

The city of San Diego announced Sunday on that it is providing open Wi-Fi at more than 300 public locations throughout the city.
The new SD Access 4 All program locations include libraries, recreation centers and more than 250 street sites. It provides open public Wi-Fi through unsecured networks, which can be connected without a security feature, such as a password or login.
City officials advised to always use caution when utilizing public Wi- Fi on unsecured networks to protect your personal information.
The city encouraged these tips while using unsecured public Wi-Fi:
- Look for the "s" to identify secure websites (starting with "https://")
- Use an alternative browser or incognito mode
- Turn off automatic connectivity in unfamiliar places to avoid connecting with unfamiliar networks
- Be cautious of using Bluetooth connectivity in public places due to security risks
- Make social media accounts private
The city discouraged the following while using unsecured public Wi-Fi:
- Do not trust unsecured websites (starting with http://; no "s") that ask for personal information
- Do not access personal information, such as bank accounts or other sensitive data
- Do not click on suspicious links or documents
- Do not leave your laptop, tablet or smart phone unattended in a public place
- Do not shop online, since online purchases require payment or retailer login information
A complete list and interactive map to find open public Wi-Fi in San Diego County can be found here.
San Diego has also partnered with Computers 2 Kids to refurbish computers from local businesses so they can be distributed to low-income families.