Where to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in San Diego

After the Christmas celebrations are over, gifts have been unwrapped and holiday decorations are put away, the City of San Diego will be offering multiple recycling locations for San Diegans to bring in their trees.

The Environmental Services Department will begin collecting Christmas trees at their drop-off sites from December 26 through January 23.



Waste Management-serviced customers may conveniently recycle their trees. Santee and El Cajon customers are asked to cut and place their trees in their green waste cart if it's larger than four feet. Tree pick-up will begin on residents' normally scheduled collection day Dec. 26 through Jan. 8.

#Recycle your #Christmastree at 17 drop-off locations throughout the City, Dec. 26 through Jan. 23. Please remove all ornaments, lights and tree stands. Do not illegally dump any other items at the drop-off locations. Find a location near you: https://t.co/RlKbKzwyVS pic.twitter.com/o391IkER09 — City of San Diego (@CityofSanDiego) December 26, 2020

Seventeen convenient and free tree drop-off sites will be available to residents without green waste cart services, and for those who prefer to drop off their tree.

Carmel Valley - Carmel Valley Recreation Center, 3777 Townsgate Drive (lower parking lot)

- Carmel Valley Recreation Center, 3777 Townsgate Drive (lower parking lot) Encanto - Cielo Drive at Woodman Street

- Cielo Drive at Woodman Street Golden Hill - Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive

- Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive La Jolla - Kate Sessions Memorial Park, corner of Mount Soledad Road and Loring Street

- Kate Sessions Memorial Park, corner of Mount Soledad Road and Loring Street Logan Heights - Memorial Recreation Center, 2902 Marcy Ave.

- Memorial Recreation Center, 2902 Marcy Ave. Miramar - Miramar Greenery Recycling at Miramar Landfill, 5180 Convoy St. (accepts trees throughout the year)

- Miramar Greenery Recycling at Miramar Landfill, 5180 Convoy St. (accepts trees throughout the year) Mission Bay - SeaWorld Drive at Pacific Highway

- SeaWorld Drive at Pacific Highway Mountain View - Ocean View Boulevard at 40th Street (north side)

- Ocean View Boulevard at 40th Street (north side) Oak Park - Chollas Lake, 6350 College Grove Drive (Gloria Mesa parking lot)

- Chollas Lake, 6350 College Grove Drive (Gloria Mesa parking lot) Ocean Beach - Robb Field Recreation Center, 2525 Bacon St.

- Robb Field Recreation Center, 2525 Bacon St. Otay Mesa/Nestor - Montgomery Waller Community Park (lower parking lot, southeast corner of Palm Avenue and Beyer Boulevard)

- Montgomery Waller Community Park (lower parking lot, southeast corner of Palm Avenue and Beyer Boulevard) Rancho Bernardo - Rancho Bernardo Recreation Center, 18448 West Bernardo Drive

- Rancho Bernardo Recreation Center, 18448 West Bernardo Drive Rancho Penasquitos - Canyonside Recreation Center, 12350 Black Mountain Road

- Canyonside Recreation Center, 12350 Black Mountain Road San Diego State University - Parking lot 17 off Alvarado Road

- Parking lot 17 off Alvarado Road Scripps Ranch - Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive

- Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive Tierrasanta - Tierrasanta Community Park, 11220 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. (pool parking lot)

- Tierrasanta Community Park, 11220 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. (pool parking lot) University City - Standley Community Park (parking lot), 3585 Governor Drive

Trees are asked to be stripped of ornaments, lights and tree stands and all other decorations before being dropped off. Regular trees and those flocked with snow will be accepted. No artificial trees or other items will be allowed to be dumped.

Christmas trees will be accepted during daylight hours only.

The recycled Christmas trees will be turned into mulch that residents will be able to use for their own garden.