Marines at Camp Pendleton were scheduled to conduct continuous live-fire operations starting Sunday.

The noise advisory was issued Friday and said the high explosive munitions may be heard throughout any time of the day or night.

Typically, depending on atmospheric conditions, the sound of the explosions may be amplified and heard up to 50 miles away.

The operations are set to end on Aug. 27.

