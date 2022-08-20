2 Teens Accused of Brandishing Pistol, Hatchet During Fight in College Area

Two teens accused of brandishing a pistol and a hatchet during a fight at a party in the College Area Saturday morning were arrested, according to San Diego police.

Officers responded to the fight just after midnight on College Avenue near Cresita Drive. A suspect punched a victim in the face and showed a gun while his friend showed a hatchet, SDPD Lieutenant Adam Sharki said.

Officers found the suspect and his friend nearby on College Avenue not far from where they recovered an unserialized pistol and a hatchet, Sharki said.

Both juveniles were taken into custody. No other information was available.