2 Teens Accused of Brandishing Pistol, Hatchet During Fight in College Area

By Rafael Avitabile

A gun and a hatchet found by police near the scene of a fight in the College Area on Aug. 20, 2022.
Two teens accused of brandishing a pistol and a hatchet during a fight at a party in the College Area Saturday morning were arrested, according to San Diego police.

Officers responded to the fight just after midnight on College Avenue near Cresita Drive. A suspect punched a victim in the face and showed a gun while his friend showed a hatchet, SDPD Lieutenant Adam Sharki said.

Officers found the suspect and his friend nearby on College Avenue not far from where they recovered an unserialized pistol and a hatchet, Sharki said.

Both juveniles were taken into custody. No other information was available.

