Still planning what to do on the first day of 2024? Here's what you need to know about what's open and closed on New Year's Day in San Diego.

All public San Diego County offices, family resource centers, library branches and animal shelters will be closed Monday for the New Year's holiday.

All county public health clinics will be closed Monday, and county offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

On Jan. 1, City of San Diego administrative offices and other services will be closed for the holiday.

Here is a list of public services that will be closed on Jan. 1:

Curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste will not be collected, being postponed until Tuesday

Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center, Mattress Collection Site and Container Sales

All city libraries, swimming pools and recreation centers and public buildings in Balboa Park including the Municipal Gym, Morley Field and Balboa Park Activity Center will be closed both Sunday and Monday. They will all reopen on their typical schedule starting Tuesday

All city reservoirs, Parks and Recreation Department Open Space, Permit Center and Maintenance Assessment District offices will be closed Jan. 1

Tecolote Nature Center will be closed both Sunday and Monday, reopening Tuesday

City Development Services Department permitting services will be closed Monday resuming operations on Tuesday

The following locations will also be closed on Monday:

Community teen centers

Fallbrook Community Center

Lakeside Community Center

Spring Valley Gymnasium

Spring Valley Community Center

Your Safe Place, a family justice center

4S Ranch Recreation Office only, all parks will be open

Valley Center Community Hall and Adams Park Pool

Employment Information Center, testing and background/fingerprinting offices

The Department of Parks and Recreation's reservation phone line will not be staffed during the holiday.

Camping reservations can be made online at the county's online camping reservations web page at reservations.sdparks.org.

What's open on New Year's Day in San Diego

Law enforcement, emergency animal control response and other essential services will continue through the holiday. County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks will remain open.

City offices and services remaining open:

Chollas Lake weather permitting

Mission Trails Regional Park and Mission Trails Regional Park Visitors Center

Tecolote Canyon Natural Park

City golf courses with holiday rates applying. Mission Bay Golf Course will close at dusk

City skate parks and the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track at 5977 Village Center Loop Road

San Diego Police and San Diego Fire Rescue emergency crews

Parking in San Diego on New Year's Day

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street-sweeping routes within the City of San Diego will not be enforced on New Year's Day. All other parking violations will be enforced. Parking rules on Port of San Diego property and in different cities may vary, according to county officials.

NBC 7's Amber Frias spoke to people in the Gaslamp Quarter ready to ring in the new year,