Christmas was so last week: Where to ring in the new year in Tijuana, Rosarito, Ensenada?

Tijuana, Rosarito and Ensenada are ready to ring in the new year with plenty of events happening at restaurants, hotels, bars, and even party halls.

Here is a list of places where you can celebrate New Year's Eve with your loved ones at these border cities:

Grand Hotel Tijuana offers a celebration to delight the senses with a five-course dining experience. In addition to the culinary experience, their event will have live entertainment and a special toast to welcome the new year.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The organizers pointed out that there will be a lounge area, 360 photobooths, a bar, two late-night menu options, unlimited corkage and childcare.

The party starts at 8 p.m. Prices are $182 (3,100 pesos) for adults and $111 (1,900 pesos) for children. The venue is located at Blvd. Agua Caliente 4500, Aviación, 22014, Tijuana, Baja California.

With a gala dinner, a bar, a live DJ, traditional grapes and more, New Year's Eve will be celebrated at the Marriott Tijuana Hotel.

The party is from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Its dinner price is $129 ($2,200 pesos) per adult and $65 (1,100 pesos) per child.

They have room and dinner packages starting at $405 (6,886 pesos).

The hotel is located at Blvd. Agua Caliente 11553, Tijuana, Baja California.

Get your masquerade mask ready, and you could be one of the three winners of the best mask at the Hotel Lucerne's New Year's Eve party. Your event in the dome room includes two menu options to choose from, a welcome glass of sparkling wine, the traditional 12 grapes, open bar, and complimentary corkage service.

The party is from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

New Year's Eve will be celebrated with a Mexican gala, dinner and dance at the Palacio Azteca hotel. Their Mexican fiesta includes a snack station, three-course dinner, dessert table, the 12 grapes by midnight, a glass of sparkling wine for toasts, an open bar of soft drinks and ice, DJ music for dancing, marimba for dinner, and mariachi to ring in the new year.

The party is from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. The venue is located at Blvd. Cuauhtémoc Sur 213, Col. Dávila, Tijuana, Baja California. The price is $120 (2,050 pesos) for adults, $97 (1,650 pesos) for teenagers from 13 to 17 years old, $32 (550 pesos) for children from 5 to 12 years old with a children's menu, and children under 4 years old are free.

Loona Restaurant will feature a menu from chef Christian Herrera. There will also be toasts, party favors, live music, grapes, and more at its Dec. 31st party.

The party starts at 8 p.m.

Entrance tickets cost $58 (999 pesos) per person.

The restaurant is located at Av. Río Bravo 9539, Marrón 22015, Tijuana, Baja California.

Reservations and more information about this event can be found here.

This restaurant located within the Peninsula, promises a "magical night" at its party on December 31st. Their celebration includes a main course, dessert, and additions such as the 2024 celebration kit with 12 grapes, and a DJ.

The cost is $74 (1,250 pesos) per person and does not include drinks or service.

The party starts at 8 p.m.

The restaurant is located within the Peninsula at Vía Rápida Oriente 15000, Chapultepec Alamar, Tijuana, Baja California.

This event hall will feature an end-of-year party called "Heaven & Hell." The party includes a four-course dinner by chef José Sparza, music by Vivo Ruok, a DJ, grapes and a glass of champagne, a dinner show, corkage with soft drinks and mixers and more.

The cost is $100 to $120 for adults, $45 for children 6 and older, and children under 5 are free.

The celebration begins at 8 p.m.

The place is located at José María Velazco 2331, Zona Río Tijuana, Baja California.

This cantina, restaurant, and bar will celebrate New Year's Eve with a three-course dinner, an open bar, a DJ and live mariachi.

This place is located at Diego Rivera 2479, Zona Urbana Rio Tijuana.

This place located near the San Diego border will have an end-of-the-year party called "Black & White" in its garden room, with a four-course menu, cocktails, decorations, grapes, champagne, toasts and more.

The cost is $130 (2,199 pesos) The party will be from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The venue is located at Vía Rápida Oriente 9211, Del Rio, Tijuana.

And for all those who want to get out of the city and party in other parts such as Rosarito, Puerto Nuevo, and Ensenada, they will have the following end-of-year events:

You can celebrate the new year with your family at this hotel located a couple of miles from Rosarito Beach. Their event includes a four-course gala dinner, a traditional toast with 12 grapes, a DJ, a photo booth and more.

The party starts at 8 p.m.

The cost is $100 (1,700 pesos) in presale and $118 (2,000 pesos) on the day of the event.

This hotel is located at 44 Blvd. Benito Juarez, Rosarito, Baja California.

This resort will host a great celebration for the new year, where its packages include everything from a four-course New Year's Eve dinner with a glass of wine included per person, two tickets to catch "Punto Clave" and you'll be able to enjoy the countdown with 12 lucky grapes.

Packages start at $269.50 per night.

The resort is located on the Tijuana-Ensenada Km 44 free highway, Puerto Nuevo, Baja California.

With a five-course dinner, mixed pairing, and live music, you are invited to celebrate the end of the year at this restaurant located in Valle de Guadalupe. The place is pet-friendly as it has an outdoor area.