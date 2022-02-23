What's Next, Weather? After Rain, Snow Comes Cold Nights For San Diego

A powerful winter storm system that dumped rain and snow on San Diego County overnight is expected to move out of the region Wednesday, but it will leave behind one of the coldest nights of this winter, according to forecasters.

The system moved in Tuesday to bring sweeping downpours, powerful wind gusts and mountain snow at low elevations and the stormy weather was expected to continue through Wednesday afternoon.

By the time the storm moves out of the county Wednesday afternoon, it was expected to dump about a foot of snow in some areas, with as much as 18 inches accumulating at higher elevations.

Even elevations as low as 2,000 feet were expected to see about an inch of snow, which includes the area surrounding Interstate 8 near Pine Valley where slow traffic was a problem during the morning commute.

As for the rest of the county, rainfall totals were up to an inch by Wednesday morning. Precipitation totals, so far, were more than an inch-and-a-half in the mountains, up to an inch in the valley and anywhere from a quarter-inch to a half-inch along the coast. Get the latest rainfall totals here.

By Wednesday night, the storm was expected to clear, making way for some extremely cold temperatures overnight.



"Aside from the rain, we'll also be dealing with cold temperatures that will be heading our way later tonight," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. "We have a frost advisory for the coast, a freeze warning for the inland valleys, expect very cold temperatures also for the mountains and the deserts."

The frost advisory and freeze warning were in effect from midnight to 8 a.m. Thursday. During that time, temperatures could fall as low as 34 degrees along the coast and 28 degrees in the valleys overnight.

Ramona already set a record Tuesday for having the coldest temperature with a low of 53 degrees. The previous low was set in 2019 at 54 degrees.

There will be no more rain in February, according to forecasters, and a slight warm-up is set to begin Thursday.