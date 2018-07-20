What You Should Know Before You Shop for Comic, Movie or Sports Memorabilia

Signatures are rarely perfect or perfectly positioned. Feel the ink by running your hand over the signature, the ink has texture but mass produced signatures do not.

Autographed items should include the date when the item was signed. If the talent has already died, confirm that the item was signed prior to the date they died.

There is no way to confirm the authenticity of an autograph unless you have several others to compare it to. Flipping it upside down and comparing it to authentic autographs can expose subtle inconsistencies.

Be wary if you see duplicates of an autographed item for sale. Authentic sellers typically don’t have a large number of products autographed and experts say signing the same way twice is nearly impossible.

Cut out the middleman. Purchasing directly from the talent’s autograph company or a company they have a signed contract with reduces the chance of buying fake merchandise.

Autopens are machines made to autograph. Autopen signatures end on noticeable dots and have inhuman straight lines.

Stamps are also used to replicate autographs. Autographs from stamps will be significantly heavier on the outsides of the lines due to pressure.