Rare comet in skies over North Texas

A rare comet known as C/2023 A3 has been visible to the naked eye over North Texas. NBC 5 viewers who spotted the comet shared their photos with iSee@nbcdfw.com.

Brad McGavock<br /> Godley, TX
Brad McGavock<br /> Godley, TX
Taken north of Ivanhoe TX with a Nikon Z6ii and a 50mm 1.8 lens on Sunday 10/13
Taken north of Ivanhoe TX with a Nikon Z6ii and a 50mm 1.8 lens on Sunday 10/13
<br> Name : Alex Sabatini<br> Equipment : Nikon Z6ii, Nikon 50mm 1.8<br> Location : FM2554 , North of Ivanhoe
<br> Name : Alex Sabatini<br> Equipment : Nikon Z6ii, Nikon 50mm 1.8<br> Location : FM2554 , North of Ivanhoe
<br> Name : Alex Sabatini<br> Equipment : Nikon Z6ii, Nikon 50mm 1.8<br> Location : FM2554 , North of Ivanhoe
<br> Name : Alex Sabatini<br> Equipment : Nikon Z6ii, Nikon 50mm 1.8<br> Location : FM2554 , North of Ivanhoe
4 second picture of the comet taken at Dinosaur Valley State Park on 10/13.
4 second picture of the comet taken at Dinosaur Valley State Park on 10/13.
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Tonight’s comet
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Tonight’s comet
Both pics taken on 10/14/24 in Dublin, TX.
Both pics taken on 10/14/24 in Dublin, TX.
This is Comet A3 on the night of 10/13 at 7:59PM. Best visibility for this comet is from 10/14 to 10/24. Hopefully Kevan can use if during one of his Astronomy segments!
This is Comet A3 on the night of 10/13 at 7:59PM. Best visibility for this comet is from 10/14 to 10/24. Hopefully Kevan can use if during one of his Astronomy segments!
Comet taken from new Fairview Texas on October 14 with Nikon d810 camera 50 mm lens.
Comet taken from new Fairview Texas on October 14 with Nikon d810 camera 50 mm lens.
Picture taken last night from Farmersville.
Picture taken last night from Farmersville.
I took this picture at approximately 8:05 pm tonight of the comet in the low western sky . The picture was taken from my ranch just outside Granbury  <br /> Dr. Jim Cato Sent from the all new AOL app for iOS
I took this picture at approximately 8:05 pm tonight of the comet in the low western sky . The picture was taken from my ranch just outside Granbury  
Sent from my Verizon, Samsung Galaxy smartphonePhoto— Dr.Joe McWherter Location— Walling Bend, Lake Whitney, Bosque County
Sent from my Verizon, Samsung Galaxy smartphonePhoto— Dr.Joe McWherter Location— Walling Bend, Lake Whitney, Bosque County
Western sky near Muenster
Western sky near Muenster
I actually couldn’t see it, but my new iPhone does such an amazing job with night mode that it found the comet quite clearly.
I actually couldn’t see it, but my new iPhone does such an amazing job with night mode that it found the comet quite clearly.
The comet as seen from in front of my home near Lake Worth, TX, around 8:05 pm.
The comet as seen from in front of my home near Lake Worth, TX, around 8:05 pm.
We took this photo from Terlingua (ten bits ranch) last evening 10/13/2024. I have more on my camera. Keith Stolarek
We took this photo from Terlingua (ten bits ranch) last evening 10/13/2024. I have more on my camera. Keith Stolarek
We took this photo from Terlingua (ten bits ranch) last evening 10/13/2024. I have more on my camera. Keith Stolarek
We took this photo from Terlingua (ten bits ranch) last evening 10/13/2024. I have more on my camera. Keith Stolarek
We took this photo from Terlingua (ten bits ranch) last evening 10/13/2024. I have more on my camera. Keith Stolarek
We took this photo from Terlingua (ten bits ranch) last evening 10/13/2024. I have more on my camera. Keith Stolarek
We took this photo from Terlingua (ten bits ranch) last evening 10/13/2024. I have more on my camera. Keith Stolarek
We took this photo from Terlingua (ten bits ranch) last evening 10/13/2024. I have more on my camera. Keith Stolarek
