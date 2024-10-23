Photo Gallery: Foster Dog Photoshoot

These foster dogs got their pictures taken during a professional photoshoot. They are in the care of
The Animal Pad. Some of these pups may have already found a home or are waiting to get the green light to be adoptable. Reach out to TAP today to learn how to add a new furry member of your family.
20 photos
1/20
My name is Ari. You can learn more about me by
clicking here. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
2/20
My name is Arwen. You can learn more about me by
clicking here. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
3/20
My name is Chico. You can learn more about me by
clicking here. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
4/20
My name is Deebo. You can learn more about me by
clicking here. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
5/20
My name is Dottie. You can learn more about me by
clicking here. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
6/20
My name is Gracie. You can learn more about me by
clicking here. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
7/20
My name is Madrone. You can learn more about me by
clicking here. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
8/20
My name is Miso. You can learn more about me by
clicking here. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
9/20
My name is Nova. You can learn more about me by
clicking here. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
10/20
My name is Popcorn. You can learn more about me by
clicking here. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
11/20
My name is Sunny. You can learn more about me by
clicking here. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
12/20
My name is Timon. You can learn more about me by
clicking here. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
13/20
My name is Wavey. You can learn more about me by
clicking here. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
14/20
My name is Wisdom. You can learn more about me by
clicking here. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
15/20
My name is Harley. You can learn more about me by
clicking here. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
16/20
My name is Captain. There's a chance I've already found my new family. Check back with TAP or meet one of my friends!
17/20
My name is Worf. I'm not available for adoption quite yet, but could be soon!
18/20
My name is Rowena. I'm not quite ready for adoption yet. Check back with TAP!
19/20
My name is Sharkey. I'm not quite ready for adoption yet. Check back with TAP!
20/20
My name is Fresca. I'm not quite ready for adoption yet. Check back with TAP!