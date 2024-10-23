Photo Gallery: Foster Dog Photoshoot

By Mike Dorfman

These foster dogs got their pictures taken during a professional photoshoot. They are in the care of The Animal Pad. Some of these pups may have already found a home or are waiting to get the green light to be adoptable. Reach out to TAP today to learn how to add a new furry member of your family.

My name is Ari. You can learn more about me by <a rel="noreferrer noopener" href="https://theanimalpad.org/adoptable/ari/" target="_blank">clicking here</a>. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
My name is Arwen. You can learn more about me by <a href="https://theanimalpad.org/adoptable/arwen/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">clicking here</a>. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
My name is Chico. You can learn more about me by <a href="https://theanimalpad.org/adoptable/chico/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">clicking here</a>. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
My name is Deebo. You can learn more about me by <a rel="noreferrer noopener" href="https://theanimalpad.org/adoptable/deebo/" target="_blank">clicking here</a>. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
My name is Dottie. You can learn more about me by <a rel="noreferrer noopener" href="https://theanimalpad.org/adoptable/dottie/" target="_blank">clicking here</a>. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
My name is Gracie. You can learn more about me by <a href="https://theanimalpad.org/adoptable/gracie/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">clicking here</a>. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
My name is Madrone. You can learn more about me by <a href="https://theanimalpad.org/adoptable/madrone/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">clicking here</a>. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
My name is Miso. You can learn more about me by <a href="https://theanimalpad.org/adoptable/miso/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">clicking here</a>. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
My name is Nova. You can learn more about me by <a href="https://theanimalpad.org/adoptable/nova/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">clicking here</a>. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
My name is Popcorn. You can learn more about me by <a href="https://theanimalpad.org/adoptable/popcorn/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">clicking here</a>. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
My name is Sunny. You can learn more about me by <a href="https://theanimalpad.org/adoptable/sunny/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">clicking here</a>. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
My name is Timon. You can learn more about me by <a href="https://theanimalpad.org/adoptable/timon/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">clicking here</a>. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
My name is Wavey. You can learn more about me by <a href="https://theanimalpad.org/adoptable/wavey/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">clicking here</a>. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
My name is Wisdom. You can learn more about me by <a href="https://theanimalpad.org/adoptable/wisdom/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">clicking here</a>. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
My name is Harley. You can learn more about me by <a href="https://theanimalpad.org/adoptable/harley/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">clicking here</a>. If this link doesn't work, then I found a home!
My name is Captain. There's a chance I've already found my new family. Check back with TAP or meet one of my friends!
My name is Worf. I'm not available for adoption quite yet, but could be soon!
My name is Rowena. I'm not quite ready for adoption yet. Check back with TAP!
My name is Sharkey. I'm not quite ready for adoption yet. Check back with TAP!
My name is Fresca. I'm not quite ready for adoption yet. Check back with TAP!
