What to know about the 2024 San Diego Pride Parade

Colorful floats will soon glide through Hillcrest as part of the San Diego Pride Parade -- a time-honored tradition in America's Finest City that honors the LGBTQ+ community.

LGBTQ+ members will be joined by allies to march along the route uptown in honor of their continued call for equity and acceptance. Those who are planning on showing their support by attending the parade can consider the following to plan their trip:

When is the parade?

The San Diego Pride Parade will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, with this year's theme being "Making History Now."

Folks can expect the event to be held rain or shine, according to the nonprofit organization San Diego LGBT Pride.

Where to park

Pride organizers are making it easier for participants to arrive by car. Free parking will be available at the Old Naval Hospital on Park Boulevard and President’s Way. Once there, visitors can take a free shuttle that will drop off passengers at the intersection of Richmond and Essex Streets.

The shuttle service will be available as follows:

Pride Parade Route 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Catch a free ride from the Old Naval Hospital parking lots to the Pride Parade. The Shuttle will drop parade goers at Essex and Richmond Street, one block south of University Avenue.

Pride Festival Route 8 a.m. to Midnight Catch a free ride from the Old Naval Hospital parking lots to the Pride Festival at Sixth Avenue and Juniper Street.

Festival Express 12 to 4 p.m. Catch a free ride from the Pride Parade to the entrance of the Pride Festival. Pick up the Shuttle at Essex and Richmond Street and get dropped off at Sixth Avenue and Juniper Street.



Carpooling and public transportation are encouraged for the big day, but drivers can also rest assured that parking is available at the Old Naval Hospital if that is a more suitable option.

Public transportation

Rapid 215 is a great option to get to all the Pride festivities:

Service every 15 minutes or better throughout most of the day

Last bus leaves downtown/Hillcrest (both directions) after midnight

Direct service to University & Park Blvd. to catch the Parade

Connect to the free Pride shuttle service at the Park Blvd. and Presidents Way. (Northbound stop: Park Blvd. and Naval Hospital. Southbound Stop: Park Blvd. and Inspiration Point Way)

Pride Parade Route

Ride directly to the parade route with routes 1, 3, 20, 11, and 120.

Pride Festival

Catch routes 3 and 120 to 5th Ave & Laurel Street OR 4th Ave & Laurel Street for direct service to the festival entrance.

Road closures

Several road closures and no-parking zones will be in effect as early as 4 a.m. on the day of the parade. Major streets such as Normal Street, Robinson Avenue, University Avenue and more will be impacted by the event, so it's best to plan ahead.

The following streets will be closed at 5 a.m. and will reopen by 4 p.m. on Saturday

Centre Street (University Avenue to Park Boulevard)

Normal Street (University Avenue to Washington Street)

Cleveland Avenue (Richmond Street to Washington Street)

Harvey Milk Way (Cleveland Avenue to Centre Street)

Lincoln Avenue (Washington Street to Park Boulevard)

The Quince Street exit off 163 North will be closed at 6 am and will reopen by 4 pm

The University Avenue exit off 163 South will be reduced to one lane and right turn only onto University Avenue (west bound) at 6 am and will reopen by 4 pm

For a detailed list of street closures, click here.

The following streets will be closed at 6:30 a.m. and will reopen by 4 p.m.

University Avenue (5th Avenue to Park Boulevard)

Herbert Street (University Avenue to Robinson Avenue)

Essex Street (Herbert Street to Richmond Street)

Centre Street (University Avenue for half the block south)

6th Avenue (University Avenue to Upas Street)

Robinson Avenue (5th Avenue to 6th Avenue)

Evans Place (5th Avenue to 6th Avenue)

Pennsylvania Avenue (5th Avenue to 6th Avenue)

Anderson Place (5th Avenue to 6th Avenue)

Ivy Lane (5th Avenue to 6th Avenue)

Upas Street (5th Avenue to 6th Avenue)

Balboa Drive in Balboa Park (6th Avenue and Upas Street to El Prado)

The parade route

The parade will be a 1.5-mile affair that will begin at the iconic Pride flag at the intersection of Normal Street and University Avenue. From there, it will make its way west to 6th Avenue and then south to Balboa Drive and Quince Street near Bankers Hill. Take a look at the map:

A map of the San Diego Pride Parade. (San Diego Pride)