Join NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 at San Diego Pride Parade

Hillcrest is going all out for San Diego Pride festivities, which include the parade, festival and many celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community.

As cheerful as the festivities are, they serve as a reminder of tireless fights for LGBTQ+ rights in the city and beyond – simultaneously celebrating victories made while paying homage to those who lost their lives to prejudice.

While LGBTQ+ members and allies celebrate Pride Month in June, San Diego's biggest festivities for the occasion occur in July.

San Diego Pride Parade - July 20

The annual San Diego Pride Parade is the largest single-day civic event in the region and is among the largest Prides in the United States, attracting over 300,000 people.

Join your fellow San Diegans and enjoy colorful floats, celebrating and honoring the LGBTQ community.

Cheer on the NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 team as our float parades by with whimsy decor, live music and more!

Saturday, July 20, 2024 @ 10 AM

The parade begins at the Hillcrest Pride Flag at 1500 University Ave. and Normal St., proceeds west on University Ave., turns south on 6th Ave., turns left onto Balboa Dr. and ends at Quince Dr.

Route Length: 1.5 miles

