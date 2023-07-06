What streets will be closed for the 2023 San Diego Pride Parade?

San Diego’s Pride Parade is ready to celebrate the LGBTQ community this month as their tireless fights and wins are celebrated in July.

In America’s Finest City, thousands of community members, allies and organizations will flock uptown to march from Hillcrest toward Bankers Hill. To prepare locals for street closures and other impacts from the parade, here's a look at what to expect:

No Parking Zones beginning at 4 a.m. July 15:

Centre Street (from University Avenue to Park Boulevard)

Normal Street (from University Avenue to Washington Street)

Robinson Avenue (from 5th to 6th Avenues)

Lincoln Avenue (from Cleveland Avenue to Park Boulevard)

Evans Place (from 5th to 6th Avenues)

Harvey Milk Street (from Cleveland Avenue to Centre Street)

Pennsylvania Avenue (from 5th to 6th Avenues)

University Avenue (from 6th Avenue to Park Boulevard)

Brookes Ave (from 5th to 6th Avenues)

6th Avenue (from Upas Street to University Avenue)

Ivy Lane (from 5th to 6th Avenues)

Balboa Drive in Balboa Park

Polk Avenue (from Normal Street to Park Boulevard)

Closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15

Centre Street (from University Avenue to Park Boulevard)

Cleveland Avenue – Northbound lane (from Richmond to Washington Streets)

Lincoln Avenue (from Cleveland Avenue to Park Boulevard)

Normal Street (from University Avenue to Washington Street)

Harvey Milk Street (from Cleveland Avenue to Centre Street)

Closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15