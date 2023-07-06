San Diego pride

What streets will be closed for the 2023 San Diego Pride Parade?

Beginning as early as 4 a.m. July 15, some streets will be impacted by the San Diego Pride Parade

By Karla Rendon

The Hillcrest sign on University Ave.
NBC 7

San Diego’s Pride Parade is ready to celebrate the LGBTQ community this month as their tireless fights and wins are celebrated in July.

In America’s Finest City, thousands of community members, allies and organizations will flock uptown to march from Hillcrest toward Bankers Hill. To prepare locals for street closures and other impacts from the parade, here's a look at what to expect:

Pride 2023

San Diego pride Jun 5

San Diego's Pride Month festivities celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. See what's ahead

pride month Jun 11

Photos: 2023 LA Pride events hosted throughout SoCal

No Parking Zones beginning at 4 a.m. July 15:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

  • Centre Street (from University Avenue to Park Boulevard)
  • Normal Street (from University Avenue to Washington Street)
  • Robinson Avenue (from 5th to 6th Avenues)
  • Lincoln Avenue (from Cleveland Avenue to Park Boulevard)
  • Evans Place (from 5th to 6th Avenues)
  • Harvey Milk Street (from Cleveland Avenue to Centre Street)
  • Pennsylvania Avenue (from 5th to 6th Avenues)
  • University Avenue (from 6th Avenue to Park Boulevard)
  • Brookes Ave (from 5th to 6th Avenues)
  • 6th Avenue (from Upas Street to University Avenue)
  • Ivy Lane (from 5th to 6th Avenues)
  • Balboa Drive in Balboa Park
  • Polk Avenue (from Normal Street to Park Boulevard)

Closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15

  • Centre Street (from University Avenue to Park Boulevard)
  • Cleveland Avenue – Northbound lane (from Richmond to Washington Streets)
  • Lincoln Avenue (from Cleveland Avenue to Park Boulevard)
  • Normal Street (from University Avenue to Washington Street)
  • Harvey Milk Street (from Cleveland Avenue to Centre Street)

Closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15

  • University Avenue (from 6th Avenue to Park Boulevard)
  • Evans Place (from 5th to 6th Avenues)
  • 6th Avenue (from Upas Street to University Avenue)
  • Pennsylvania Avenue (from 5th to 6th Avenues)
  • Balboa Drive in Balboa Park
  • Brookes Ave (from 5th to 6th Avenues)
  • Robinson Ave (from 5th to 6th Avenues)
  • Ivy Lane (from 5th to 6th Avenues)

This article tagged under:

San Diego prideSan DiegoHillcrestpridepride parade
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us