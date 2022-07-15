What to Know About Monkeypox in San Diego County

A handful of monkeypox cases have been detected in San Diego County, prompting local public health officials to warn at-risk groups to take precautions to avoid getting the virus.

Early data suggest that gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men make up a high number of cases, the county said. But anyone who has been in close contact with someone with monkeypox is at risk.

Here's what you should know:

What is monkeypox?

The monkeypox virus (hMPXV) is a viral disease from the same family of viruses as smallpox. The two viruses present similar symptoms, including fever, headaches, muscle aches, chills, exhaustion and lesions that begin on one site and spread across the body. The lesions can look like pimples or blisters.

Monkeypox is usually milder than smallpox and may also cause swollen lymph nodes, according to the CDC. Infections typically last two to four weeks and although other strains of the virus have had a fatality rate up to 10%, the current outbreak is rarely lethal.

San Diego County health officials stress cases are rare and the current risk appears to be small. But, anyone with symptoms of monkeypox should contact their health care provider right away.

Are there monkeypox cases in San Diego?

The first cases of monkeypox in San Diego County were reported on June 16, 2022. In unrelated cases, two people became infected after traveling internationally. Two days later, another positive case was detected among a recent international traveler.

According to the latest data reported by the county on July 8, there have been six confirmed or probable cases of monkeypox detected in San Diego County. Probable cases are awaiting a second confirmation testing.

How does monkeypox spread?

Monkeypox is not classified as a sexually transmitted disease

Monkeypox spreads between people primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids, the San Diego County Public Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) said. It can also be spread through respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact, like kissing and intimate contact, including during sex, cuddling or touching parts of the body with monkeypox sores.

People at greatest risk have traveled within the last 21 days to areas with monkeypox cases, those who have had contact with someone with a similar rash or confirmed monkeypox diagnosis.

Are monkeypox vaccines available in San Diego?

The FDA has approved two vaccines for preventing monkeypox infection, Jynneos and ACAM2000, the latter of which is considered to have a greater risk of side effects and is not recommended for people who have HIV. So it’s the Jynneos vaccine that officials have been using as a primary weapon against the outbreak.

San Diego has about 600 doses of the Jynneos vaccine as of July 12.

The county is working with leaders in the LGBTQ+ community to plan vaccine clinics. So far, two were held ahead of San Diego Pride. Details have not been released on any other upcoming clinics.

Who should get the monkeypox vaccine?

The CDC has opened up vaccines to anyone who has been exposed to monkeypox, also known as close contacts of positive cases as well as anyone with "certain risk factors" even if they have not had exposure to the virus.

But limited supply has prompted the county HHSA to prioritize distributing the vaccine to people at higher risk of contracting and having severe illness from the virus.

Symptoms take 7-14 days to show, but can take up to 21 days to show

The county will offer the vaccine by appointment only to:

Confirmed contacts of those infected with monkeypox

At-risk patients of county STD clinics

People at higher risk of exposure to monkeypox, particularly gay, bisexual, transgender people and men who have sex with men or who have two or more sexual partners

People who participate in circuit/rave parties

How to protect yourself against monkeypox

San Diego County public health officials are encouraging gay, bisexual, transgender people and men who have sex with men to abstain or practice safer sex to avoid getting and spreading the monkeypox virus.

If you know someone with a rash that looks like monkeypox, do not touch the rash. Don't kiss, hug, cuddle, or have sex with that person. Don't share cups or utensils or bedding towels and clothes.