Wet Weather: Winter Storm Bringing All-Day Rain, Snow to San Diego County

Pack your umbrellas and if you live in mountain communities, be sure to don your snowshoes; a winter storm is forecasted to deliver measurable rain and snow to San Diego County on Monday.

“As we head through the day, have the umbrella,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen warned. “The rain’s going to stick around and temperatures are going to be pretty chilly, too.”

Thanks to an area of low pressure, bands of rain will be continuous throughout the day, making for a soggy start to the week in the majority of the county and a snowy day for our mountains. Passing showers crept into the region overnight and will continue to pour over the county, peaking around the afternoon.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“Showers are going to be moving through with some heavy rain possibly by the middle of the day and then we have more showers in the forecast for tonight,” Parveen said in her First Alert Forecast. “We’ll dry up tomorrow.”

Temperatures are forecasted as followed:

Coast: 56

Inland: 54

Mountains: 37

Deserts: 57

While the county gets drenched with rain, mountain areas will get a fresh blanket of snow. Higher elevations, like Mount Laguna, for example, have the potential to get up to a foot of snow. Forecasted snow totals for local elevations are as followed:

4,000 to 5,000 feet: 1-3 inches

5,000 to 5,500 feet: 3-7 inches

Above 5,500 feet: 7-12 inches

The snowy weather prompted several schools in East County to close Monday, including those in the following districts: Julian Union High and Union Elementary, Spencer Valley, Mountain Empire Unified, Warner Unified.

Conditions are slated to dry Tuesday countywide as that area of low pressure that’s delivering this inclement weather is expected to pull away.