Wet Weather Battering County for What May Be the Storm’s Last Day

The relentless storm that has drenched the county for days will remain Friday and deliver several more inches of rain and snow.

Heavy rain will continue to move into the region as the day progress and those unforgiving showers have triggered a series of weather advisories in the county. Flooding in Fashion Valley prompted a flood warning for surrounding areas through the evening.

The National Weather service issued a flood advisory for North County areas through 7:45 a.m. due to the heavy rain. It also declared a flash flood watch until 8 p.m. since San Diego County is expecting the heaviest rainfall among nearby counties.

Downpours over saturated soil could increase the chance of urbanized and stream flooding.

Remember – it is dangerous to drive through floods and it is highly advised to turn around and find a different route if drivers encounter them. The NWS says most flood deaths occur in cars.

Difficult travel is expected in mountain communities, where a winter weather advisory was issued through 8 p.m. With wet snow blanketing mountains above 5,000 feet, commutes will be difficult due to reduced visibility and these areas face up to 8 inches of wet snow.

The week-long rainy pattern appears to be ending Friday overnight.

“As we go through time here, the showers this afternoon will be more confined inland and then everyone will start to dry up late tonight and into Saturday,” NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.