Tips for Driving in the Rain

Amid a storm, there can often be localized flooding on San Diego County roads, which can cause a lot of problems for drivers. NBC 7 Traffic Anchor Ashley Matthews has some tips to keep you safe in the rain.
Hydroplaning
Hydroplaning is when a vehicle drives through standing water and starts to lose control. The vehicle loses traction and skids across the surface of the road.
To avoid hydroplaning, drive around places where water has collected by changing lanes or safely steering around those areas, Matthews says.
If your car does hydroplane, take your foot off the gas and steer in the direction that the front of your car needs to go.
Always avoid making sudden turns or slamming on your brakes.
Fog
Rain causes humidity levels to increase, which can fog up your car's windows. Most cars have ventilation systems that include a function that can reduce this kind of fog. But, if it doesn't appear to be working you may need to take extra steps to stay safe. Pull over if you are no longer able to see through your windows.
If the roadway is foggy, drive with your lights on a low beam setting. The California Highway Patrol recommends avoiding stopping on the side of freeways in foggy conditions.
Flooded Roads
You've heard it before but it's worth repeating: Turn around, don't drown. Obey "Road Closed" signs and don't attempt to drive across any standing or flowing water.
Additional Tips
- In the rain, turn your headlights on.
- In any challenging weather conditions, be sure to slow down and leave plenty of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.
- Carry a flashlight and batteries with you in case of an emergency.
- Follow agencies like Caltrans, CHP, San Diego County DPW and NBC 7's Ashley Matthews for the latest traffic information and roadway conditions.
- And, have a safe commute!