Tips for Driving in the Rain

Amid a storm, there can often be localized flooding on San Diego County roads, which can cause a lot of problems for drivers. NBC 7 Traffic Anchor Ashley Matthews has some tips to keep you safe in the rain.

Hydroplaning

Hydroplaning is when a vehicle drives through standing water and starts to lose control. The vehicle loses traction and skids across the surface of the road.

To avoid hydroplaning, drive around places where water has collected by changing lanes or safely steering around those areas, Matthews says.

If your car does hydroplane, take your foot off the gas and steer in the direction that the front of your car needs to go.

Always avoid making sudden turns or slamming on your brakes.

Fog

Rain causes humidity levels to increase, which can fog up your car's windows. Most cars have ventilation systems that include a function that can reduce this kind of fog. But, if it doesn't appear to be working you may need to take extra steps to stay safe. Pull over if you are no longer able to see through your windows.

If the roadway is foggy, drive with your lights on a low beam setting. The California Highway Patrol recommends avoiding stopping on the side of freeways in foggy conditions.

Flooded Roads

You've heard it before but it's worth repeating: Turn around, don't drown. Obey "Road Closed" signs and don't attempt to drive across any standing or flowing water.

Additional Tips