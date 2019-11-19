Where to Find Free Sandbags in San Diego County

The city and county of San Diego want residents to be prepared for several days of rain expected in the forecast this week that could bring flash flooding.
Free sandbags are being offered at areas across San Diego County and locations can be found through the county's interactive map. Click here to use the tool.
The city of Chula Vista is also offering up to 10 free sandbags to their residents. Bags can be picked up at the Public Works yard at 1800 Maxwell Rd. No sandbags are offered at fire stations.
Local
In the city of San Diego, up to 10 empty sandbags are being offered to those with proof of residency. San Diegans can obtain sandbags from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 2 p.m. on weekends at the following locations:
Council District 1
Standley Recreation Center
3585 Governor Drive, San Diego 92122
Council District 2
Robb Athletic Field
2525 Bacon St., San Diego 92107
Council District 3
Golden Hill Recreation Center
2600 Golf Course Drive, San Diego 92102
Council District 4
Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center
6401 Skyline Drive, San Diego 92114
Council District 5
Scripps Ranch Recreation Center
11454 Blue Cypress Drive, San Diego 92131
Council District 6
North Clairemont Recreation Center
4421 Bannock Ave., San Diego 92117
Council District 7
Allied Gardens Recreation Center
5155 Greenbrier Ave., San Diego 92120
Council District 8
San Ysidro Community Activity Center
179 Diza Road, San Diego 92173
Council District 9
City Heights Recreation Center
4380 Landis St., San Diego 92105
The city is making their own preperations ahead of potential flooding, including adding "no parking" signs in flood-prone areas and cleaning drains and inlets.
Residents were asked to do the same. Simple steps like sweeping out debris from storm drains and gutters, securing trash bins and not driving on flooding roadways could keep residents safe during flooding emergencies, the city of San Diego said.
Residents can report events such as flooding or downed trees by using the Get It Done application or by calling 619-527-7500.