We're back, baby! Huge pandemic rebound sees San Diego tourism industry set new record

The San Diego Tourism Authority (SDTA) is boasting record-breaking revenue for fiscal year 2023 after visitors spent $14.28 billion in America's Finest City.

During the pandemic, the San Diego tourism industry lost more than 20 years' worth of gains, according to SDTA president Julie Coker. At the pandemic’s peak, visitors spent about $5 billion. The rebound, however, has been incredible.

“We had a record-breaking year in visitor spend, economic impact and just an overall return on investment into our industry,” Coker said.

Tourists had a total economic impact of $23.48 billion, according to the SDTA. Local spending figures and other data will be at the center of the SDTA's annual meeting this Thursday in San Diego.

“We certainly understand where we came from, but more importantly, the future is really bright," Coker said.

She said tourists here like the same things residents do.

“It's just so gorgeous and everybody's just so friendly,” said Adwen Payne, visiting from Utah.

Linda Robinson visited for the first time from Atlanta. She was strategic with this vacation.

“I'm here at this time because it's sort of off before the holidays, before Thanksgiving and Christmas, and not as many people.”

Visitor Carol Farris used to live here in the 80s. To her, the growth is obvious.

“None of this high rise was here and it's a lot more crowded and well built... built Up!" she said.

San Diego is still growing. Right now, the tourism industry generates more than $400 million in transient occupancy taxes, which visitors pay at hotels and Airbnbs.

This money funnels back into the community supporting infrastructure projects, our police and fire departments and services for the homeless.